Scott Martin: Much nicer weather for Alabama today; showers return Sunday

TODAY: With all of the showers now out of the area, skies will begin to clear out during the morning and into this afternoon. We’ll have mostly clear skies by the middle of the afternoon and highs will have topped out in the lower to mid-60s across central Alabama from north to south. We’ll continue to have mostly clear skies during the evening and into the overnight hours, but some clouds will start to move back in before sunrise. Overnight lows will dip down into the lower to the mid 40s.

IRON BOWL: The big rivalry game between Alabama and Auburn takes place at Bryant-Denny Stadium, with the kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Skies will be mainly clear with a few clouds during the game, and it will be a nice afternoon. The temperature will be around 63 degrees at kickoff falling into the upper 50s by the fourth quarter.

UAB: The Blazers pay a visit to Murfreesboro to take on Middle Tennessee, with the kickoff scheduled at 2 p.m. There will be plenty of sunshine with a few clouds. Temperatures will start off in the upper 50s and eventually fall into the mid 50s by the end of the game.

SUNDAY: We’ll have a trough digging southward out to our west that will send a cold front in our direction for Sunday. Small shower chances creep into the area during the early afternoon and increase somewhat through the evening and overnight hours; otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy. There may be just enough elevated instability that a few claps of thunder are possible. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s to the lower 70s, with lows in the lower 30s to the upper 40s from northwest to southeast.

THE FIRST HALF OF NEXT WEEK: Once the shower chances end early Monday morning, cold air will be advecting into central Alabama and afternoon highs will be much cooler than what we will see this weekend. We’ll have plenty of sunshine each day through Wednesday. Highs will only be in the mid 40s to the lower 50s Monday, then will rise into the upper 40s to mid 50s Tuesday, and upper 40s to upper 50s Wednesday. Lows will be in the mid 20s to the 30s.

THE END OF NEXT WEEK: At this point, it looks like we could have a few isolated to scattered showers move into the area late Thursday, with the better shower chances occurring during the late night through the pre-dawn hours on Friday. Those shower chances move out of the area around or just after noon Friday, and the rest of the day will be mostly clear. Thursday’s highs will be in the 50s and Friday’s highs in the mid 50s to the mid 60s.

LOOKING INTO VOODOO LAND: A strong low looks to be forming over the south-central plains states late next week that would send a system toward the Southeast that we may need to keep our eyes on. We are in the middle of our fall severe weather season and this system, at this point, looks to have some of the ingredients for possible strong to severe storms — possibly a low-instability, high-shear event. At this point, the window for storms across central Alabama looks to be from noon Saturday through noon Sunday. This is not an official forecast for next weekend, as it is out in Voodoo Land and too early for specific details, but this is the time of the year that we need to stay on our toes.

THE TROPICS: With six days left to go in the Atlantic Hurricane Season for 2018, a disturbance has developed that is forecast to move north-northeastward, away from the U.S. mainland. It may gain subtropical characteristics over the next few days but is given only a 20 percent chance of developing into a subtropical cyclone. The rest of the tropics are quiet on our side of the globe.

BEACH FORECAST CENTER: Get the latest weather and rip current forecasts for the beaches from Fort Morgan to Panama City on our Beach Forecast Center page. There, you can select the forecast of the region you are interested in.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast any time on the web at WeatherBrains.com or on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.