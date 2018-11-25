On this day in Alabama history: Percy Sledge was born

Nov. 25, 1940

One of the most iconic voices in American music first cried out in Leighton, Alabama, on this day in 1940.

Percy Sledge did his first singing at the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, and earned a living as an orderly at a hospital in Colbert County. He idolized the voices he heard on the radio from the Grand Ole Opry, and managed to fuse the sounds of country, soul and gospel.

In 1966, Sledge recorded “When a Man Loves a Woman” at the Norala Studios in Sheffield. Later that year, it became the first Billboard #1 to be recorded in Muscle Shoals, and checked in at #53 on Rolling Stone Magazine’s “500 Greatest Songs of All Time” in 2004.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Colbert County native Percy Sledge (1940-2015) was a soul and rhythm and blues singer who began his career in the Muscle Shoals area during the 1960s. His top hits included “When a Man Loves a Woman” and “Take Time to Know Her.” (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Music Hall of Fame) Percy Sledge is seen performing at Harlem’s Apollo Theater, the premier showcase for black musicians in New York. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, the Alabama Music Hall of Fame)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.