James Spann: Breezy, cold, dry day for Alabama

James Spann has the Alabama forecast for the work week ahead from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

WINDY AND COLD: A tight pressure gradient following a cold front brought windy conditions to the northern half of Alabama overnight; winds gusted to 25 mph in many spots. These winds will usher in much colder air; despite a good supply of sunshine today, temperatures won’t get out of the 40s over north Alabama, and south Alabama will hold in the 50s.

TOMORROW THROUGH FRIDAY: We will see some of the coldest temperatures so far this season early tomorrow and Wednesday morning. Lows will be well down in the 20s, and some of the colder pockets across north Alabama will visit the teens for the first time. Look for sunshine in full supply tomorrow and Wednesday; the high will be in the 45- to 49-degree range over north and central Alabama tomorrow, and close to 50 on Wednesday. Thursday will be dry and warmer, with a high close to 60.

Moisture levels rise Friday, and a few scattered showers are possible with a high in the mid 60s.

STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE SATURDAY: A rather vigorous weather system will bring strong thunderstorms to Alabama Saturday. A deep surface low will be near St. Louis, and unstable air will surge northward into the state from the Gulf of Mexico. Initial forecast wind profiles suggest that severe storms are very possible across the state, but it is too early to determine the timing, placement and magnitude of the threat. Just something to watch for now. Rain amounts Saturday of around 1 inch are likely, and we will see a high near 70 degrees.

SUNDAY THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK: Sunday and Monday will be dry and mild with a high in the 60s, but another dynamic system will bring a chance of more strong thunderstorms by Tuesday of next week. Then, more cold air will invade the Deep South for the latter half of the week.

BIG SNOW STORM: Blizzard conditions brought travel to a crawl from Kansas City to Chicago yesterday and last night. The snow total in Kansas City was 5.8 inches, a record for the date and the second snowiest November day on record. Wind gusted to 55 mph at Kansas City International Airport during the snow.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.