Amazon says Cyber Monday biggest shopping day in company history

Amazon saw its biggest shopping day in history on Cyber Monday, with the most products ordered worldwide than any other day. Here are some of the highlights:

On the five days starting with Thanksgiving and continuing through Cyber Monday, customers purchased millions more products compared to the same period last year.

Amazon customers ordered more than 18 million toys and 13 million fashion items on Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

The company says sales by small and medium-sized businesses worldwide grew more than 20 percent year over year on Black Friday.

The new Echo Dot Alexa device was the top-selling product on Amazon globally, in any category, over the holiday weekend.

Whole Foods Market broke its all-time record of turkeys sold during Thanksgiving season.

Amazon has a sortation center in Mobile and is constructing a $325 million fulfillment center in Bessemer that will create 1,500 jobs.

