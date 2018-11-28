On this day in Alabama history: Florence benefactor was born

November 28, 1806

George Washington Foster was born in Nashville and lived in Georgia before moving his wife, Sarah, and family to Lauderdale County in north Alabama. He became a wealthy industrialist, planter and philanthropist in Florence, where he built Courtview, his large and extravagant home that later became Rogers Hall at the University of North Alabama. In addition to Courtview, Foster owned Woodland Plantation in a section of Lauderdale County known at the time as Colbert Reserve, as well as a plantation named Oak Grove near Courtland, Lawrence County. Foster was part-owner of several business ventures, as well, and he made several prominent contributions to civic life in the city of Florence. Most notable was his $10,000 donation to what would become Florence Wesleyan University.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

George Washington Foster (1806-1878) was a wealthy industrialist, planter and philanthropist in Florence, Lauderdale County. He is also notable for building Courtview, his large and extravagant home that later became Rogers Hall at the University of North Alabama. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, photo courtesy of the University of North Alabama) Courtview, shown here in a photo from the 1880s or 1890s, is a brick Greek Revival-style mansion in Florence, Lauderdale County, that was built for industrialist and planter George Washington Foster and his family. Some historians believe it was designed by Adolphus Heiman, a noted architect from Nashville, Tennessee. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, photo courtesy of the University of North Alabama) Courtview and plot, Aug. 29, 1935. (Alex Bush, HABS, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) Exterior view of Courtview, March 17, 1934. (W.N. Manning, HABS, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) Front entrance of Courtview, Feb. 7, 1935. (Alex Bush, HABS, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) View toward the front door of Courtview, Feb. 7, 1935. (Alex Bush, HABS, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) Fireplace in the one of the upstairs bedrooms at Courtview, July 16, 1935. (Alex Bush, HABS, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) View showing both the upstairs and downstairs of Courtview, July 16, 1935. (Alex Bush, HABS, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division)

