Honda unveils the next SUV to be built in Alabama

After teasing a new sport utility vehicle to be built in Alabama earlier this month, Honda gave its first public look at the 2019 Passport Tuesday in advance of the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.

The five-passenger vehicle fits in size between the smaller CR-V and the larger Pilot among Honda’s SUVs, though it is closer in size to the Pilot.

Honda unveils the 2019 Passport to be built in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Among the features:

Standard 280-horsepower, 3.5-liter, direct-injected V6 engine with i-VTEC valvetrain mated to latest-generation 9-speed automatic transmission;

Available Intelligent Variable Torque Management (i-VTM4) torque-vectoring all-wheel drive enhances on- and off-road performance;

Intelligent Traction Management system with available snow, sand and mud modes helps optimize performance for varying surface conditions;

Standard Honda Sensing safety and driver-assistive technology;

Standard 20-inch alloy wheels and tires on all trims;

Optional Adventure and Urban accessory packages;

Display Audio interface with an 8-inch touchscreen, a physical volume knob and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

Honda has revealed the 2019 Passport SUV, which will be built in Alabama. The company also gave details of the vehicle’s features and options. (Honda) Honda has revealed the 2019 Passport SUV, which will be built in Alabama. The company also gave details of the vehicle’s features and options. (Honda) Honda has revealed the 2019 Passport SUV, which will be built in Alabama. The company also gave details of the vehicle’s features and options. (Honda) Honda has revealed the 2019 Passport SUV, which will be built in Alabama. The company also gave details of the vehicle’s features and options. (Honda) Honda has revealed the 2019 Passport SUV, which will be built in Alabama. The company also gave details of the vehicle’s features and options. (Honda) Honda has revealed the 2019 Passport SUV, which will be built in Alabama. The company also gave details of the vehicle’s features and options. (Honda) Honda has revealed the 2019 Passport SUV, which will be built in Alabama. The company also gave details of the vehicle’s features and options. (Honda) Honda has revealed the 2019 Passport SUV, which will be built in Alabama. The company also gave details of the vehicle’s features and options. (Honda) Honda has revealed the 2019 Passport SUV, which will be built in Alabama. The company also gave details of the vehicle’s features and options. (Honda) The new Honda Passport fits in between the CR-V and Pilot in Honda’s SUV line. (Honda) Honda has revealed the 2019 Passport SUV, which will be built in Alabama. The company also gave details of the vehicle’s features and options. (Honda) Honda has revealed the 2019 Passport SUV, which will be built in Alabama. The company also gave details of the vehicle’s features and options. (Honda) Honda has revealed the 2019 Passport SUV, which will be built in Alabama. The company also gave details of the vehicle’s features and options. (Honda) Honda has revealed the 2019 Passport SUV, which will be built in Alabama. The company also gave details of the vehicle’s features and options. (Honda) Honda has revealed the 2019 Passport SUV, which will be built in Alabama. The company also gave details of the vehicle’s features and options. (Honda) Honda has revealed the 2019 Passport SUV, which will be built in Alabama. The company also gave details of the vehicle’s features and options. (Honda) Honda has revealed the 2019 Passport SUV, which will be built in Alabama. The company also gave details of the vehicle’s features and options. (Honda) Honda has revealed the 2019 Passport SUV, which will be built in Alabama. The company also gave details of the vehicle’s features and options. (Honda) Honda has revealed the 2019 Passport SUV, which will be built in Alabama. The company also gave details of the vehicle’s features and options. (Honda)

“The all-new 2019 Honda Passport provides the on-road comfort and nimble handling buyers will appreciate on their daily commute with the robust off-road and all-weather capability that make for a great weekend adventure vehicle,” said Henio Arcangeli Jr., senior vice president of American Honda Motor Co. Inc. and general manager, Honda Division. “We saw an opportunity to deliver something that Honda is uniquely capable of making and the new Passport is in a great position to capture buyers looking for a more personal, powerful and capable Honda SUV.”

The Passport and its V6 engine will be built and assembled at Honda Manufacturing of Alabama’s plant in Lincoln, which also produces the Pilot, the Ridgeline pickup truck and the Odyssey minivan.

You can watch the entire Passport reveal below, which also includes the reveal of the new Talon side-by-side off-road vehicle, which will be built in South Carolina.