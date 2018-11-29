Alabama Music Maker Jada Cato has a passion for life and singing

Singer Jada Cato is only 23 years old.

She expresses her singing gift in a variety of ways – writing songs, leading worship at her church or participating in musical theater.

Cato describes her style as “country, or some sect of country music” and plays several instruments – the guitar, piano and ukulele. Her musical influences might not be so surprising. Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift top her list and she credits their work as “honest and raw.”

Cato says her artistry is so much a part of her, she’s been singing for as long as she can remember.

Alabama Music Maker Jada Cato has a passion for singing from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

But she has other interests when she steps away from the microphone.

She recently became a certified yoga instructor and credits it with helping toughen her up mentally to be more persistent and resilient. She occasionally paints with “super artsy friends” from college.

The many faces of Jada Cato, 23-year-old singer, songwriter and actress. Cato says she still has many more trails to blaze. (Joe Allen / Alabama NewsCenter) Cato, even with other hobbies and interests, say she finds herself often singing and performing. (Joe Allen / Alabama NewsCenter) Cato’s gift of singing is one way she believes she helps people. (Joe Allen / Alabama NewsCenter)

You may catch her, from time to time, watching a college football game – like the 2018 SEC Championship game featuring the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs. She’s a fan of both teams, with one exception. “I am an Alabama fan, until they play Georgia. I do love Alabama, but I’m a Georgia girl, so I have to root for the Bulldogs then.” The game is in Atlanta Saturday, Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. Central Time at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

While Cato has many interests, it’s evident her passion quickly circles back to singing. “I feel like all my time is spent singing – singing in the shower, in the kitchen, on the bed. It’s how I speak.”

“My art is my way of helping people, but if I could no longer do it, there’s always another way of helping,” said Cato. “I still have purpose outside of it.”

Cato performed for a season on Royal Caribbean cruises. (contributed) Cato says even with her other gifts and talents, she’s most comfortable singing. (contributed) Cato says even with her other gifts and talents, she’s most comfortable singing. (contributed) Cato says even with her other gifts and talents, she’s most comfortable singing. (contributed) Cato is also a worship leader. (contributed) Cato where she feels most comfortable – on stage. (contributed)

She’s performed at national and college sporting events. While she is grateful she can express herself musically, Cato says her career has in turn rewarded her with wisdom.

“I’ve done some amazing things, but I’m really trying to ingrain in myself that what I’ve done is enough. I want to take things as they are and be appreciative because I have a lot more life experiences left.”

Stay in touch with Jada Cato on Facebook. Subscribe to her videos on YouTube and look for her upcoming project, “Hell in a Heartbreak.”