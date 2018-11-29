Can’t Miss Alabama dominates the holiday season with skating, concerts and bright lights

Holiday cheer, lights and concerts you can’t be without.

Ice Skating

Ice skating at Railroad Park is through Sunday, Jan. 6. The 50’x80’ rink is in its third season. The rink will open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Ticket prices include skate rental, tax and unlimited time on the ice. Children 12 and under are $10, adults are $12 and groups of 20 or more skate for $9 per person. Tickets are available online or at the rink. Tickets are valid for the entire day. Season passes are on sale now. Although skates are included in the ticket price, individuals are welcome to bring their own skates. The rink will be closed Christmas Day.

Visit www.railroadpark.org/iceskating for season passes.

For details, email [email protected] or call 205-521-9933.

Alabama Shakespeare Festival

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents “The Sound of Music” through Sunday, Dec. 30 as a part of its 2018-19 season. The production tells the beloved story of Maria, a young and spirited nun-turned-governess, and the Von Trapp family. The 1965 film adaption starring Julie Andrews won Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Other adaptions have won Tony and Grammy awards.

For tickets, click here.

Troy’s Rosa Parks Museum plans Rosa Parks Day activities

Troy University’s Rosa Parks Museum will commemorate the inaugural Rosa Parks Day Saturday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. in the Museum’s auditorium. The event will feature remarks from Ray White, vice chancellor of Troy’s Montgomery Campus; Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr., Chancellor of Troy University; Montgomery City Councilman Tracy Larkin; Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley; Dr. Felicia Bell, director of the Rosa Parks Museum; and a recorded video message from U.S. Sen. Doug Jones. In addition, the ceremony will include a theatrical production on Rosa Parks, featuring Troy University Theatre and Dance student Adira Burton, and the screening of a documentary film by Breanna and Brooke Bennett, students who attended the Museum’s “Architects of Change” Summer Camp.

Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church will join the museum at 3:50 p.m. Saturday for a brief commemoration program in the museum’s auditorium.

Alabama State University remembers Rosa Parks

Join Alabama State University (ASU) Saturday, Dec. 1 at noon until 12:30 p.m. as it honors Rosa Parks with a ceremony and floral dedication. Saturday is the anniversary of Parks’ arrest for refusing to give up her seat on a segregated bus to a white passenger, which was the catalyst for the seminal birth of the modern civil rights movement. The commemoration is free and open to the public. The event is located at ASU’s Tullibody Hall Theatre Building and at ASU’s Rosa Parks Statue. The ASU University Choir will perform at 5:30 p.m. at the St. Paul A.M.E. Church.

For more information, contact Kenneth Mullinax, 334-229-4104.

Taylor Hicks in concert

Former American Idol winner Taylor Hicks will perform Rod Stewart’s hit songs and Christmas classics at the historic Lyric Theatre.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster for the Friday, Dec. 7 show.

Jason Isbell in concert

Jason Isbell returns to the Magic City for an unforgettable performance at the historic Lyric Theatre. Isbell, a Grammy-award winner, will perform three solo acoustic shows Dec. 8-10 at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online.

The venue is at 1800 Third Ave. N. in Birmingham.

Toni Braxton in concert

Tickets are on sale for the Toni Braxton “As Long As I Live” tour featuring SWV. Braxton is a songwriter, pianist, producer and actress who has won numerous Grammy awards. The music icon began her career in the 1980s with her sisters. The rhythm and blues singer has appeared on “Dancing with the Stars” and “Braxton Family Values.” SWV, or “Sisters with Voices,” is a rhythm and blues, hip hop, new jack swing and soul music group. The group has been nominated for several Grammy awards and others.

Tickets are available for the performance on Sunday, Jan. 20 at the Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham.

Christmas at the Falls

It is a wonderful time of the year at Noccalula Falls. Regular park activities are closed to accommodate nightly Christmas entertainment through Sunday, Dec. 30. Festive holiday lights with a visit from Santa will create a magical adventure for all. Admission is $15 and children 3 and under are free. The venue is at 1500 Noccalula Road.

Call 256-549-4663 or visit www.noccalulafallspark.com.

‘Charlie Brown Christmas’

The beloved holiday classic a “Charlie Brown Christmas” is Friday, Dec. 14 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Complex Center. Sing along with your favorite carols and see the entire Peanuts cast. The live play will help you understand the true meaning of Christmas.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.