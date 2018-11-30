Alabama Power celebrates 1 million electric vehicles on U.S. roads

An all-time high of 1 million electric vehicles (EVs) are on roads throughout the United States as the number of EV options from automakers and charging infrastructure continue to grow.

“Advancements in technology, specifically battery technology, are really playing into the science behind the growth of EVs on the roads in America,” said Alabama Power Electric Transportation Manager Cedric Daniels. “There are more EV models available and they are more affordable. A lot of the batteries are getting cheaper, they have more capacity, so you can drive longer distances on a single charge, and they are charging faster, which is more convenient.

”To celebrate this milestone of 1 million EVs, Alabama Power joins the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) and other utility-industry partners to promote the benefits of driving electric.”

“As cities and communities seek smart, sustainable mobility solutions, electric transportation is a critical component – including EVs, public transit and charging infrastructure,” EEI said in a news release. “Electric transportation is a win-win. It meets customer needs, provides environmental benefits, and supports America’s energy security.”

In Alabama, there are more than 2,300 EV owners. And Alabamians are not just driving EVs, they are also making them. Mercedes-Benz is set to produce its first electric vehicle in America at its Mercedes-Benz U.S. International plant in Tuscaloosa County.

“Alabama Power is supportive of EV growth and offers a discount rate for customers with EVs to charge overnight, and incentives for companies and public agencies that want to install chargers for their employees and customers,” Daniels said. “We have chargers installed at many of our facilities for our own electric fleet, and we can provide expertise to others interested in doing the same.”

With the transition to EVs fully underway, a new report released by EEI and the Institute for Electric Innovation (IEI), “Electric Vehicle Sales and the Charging Infrastructure Required Through 2030,” projects that U.S. EV sales will exceed 3.5 million vehicles in 2030. That will be more than 20 percent of annual vehicle sales.

“The future of electric transportation is evolving rapidly with more than 1 million EVs on our nation’s roads today,” said EEI President Tom Kuhn. “As demand for EVs continues to grow, America’s electric companies are leading efforts to promote electric vehicles.”

The EEI-IEI report said that more than 18 million EVs are anticipated to be on the road in the United States in 2030, and that every EV owner will be expecting to charge his or her car at home, on the street, at the office, at shopping locations, or along major highways.