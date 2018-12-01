Jack and I spent a recent evening ringing the bell for the Salvation Army outside Walmart. It wasn’t planned. The opportunity just came up when a friend who was coordinating a day had a slot open up. But it was one of the most rewarding things I’ve done this holiday season. Maybe all year.

It was odd, though. We seemed to encounter two types of people: those who were gracious and delighted to give, and others who looked at us like we were the ones begging for money. But that doesn’t really matter. What does matter are the kind interactions we shared with folks. One woman pulled Jack to the side and said, “Son, you might not understand it now, but you are so very fortunate to have parents that get you to help out like this. You’ll never truly know how much it means.” I swelled with pride. But it was a simple interaction between a father and son that stuck with me. A young father handed a few folded dollar bills to his son and told him to put them in the kettle as they walked by. The boy did as he was told, but asked his father, “But why?” His father looked at him and said, “Because it makes a difference.”

He was absolutely right. It was such a small gesture, but even the little things we do make a difference. It was $2 to them, but it will mean homeless people will have hot meals and warm places to sleep and families who wouldn’t have been able to afford it will have a Christmas.

It got me to thinking. Imagine what a difference we could make if we all set out each morning and thought to ourselves, “What can I do today to make a difference?” Even little things like smiling at one another when we pass or holding the door can make the world a much more pleasant place.

In fact, I’d like to challenge us all this holiday season to do just that. Make a difference. Be kind. Help when you can. Smile. Merry Christmas, y’all.

Chocolate-covered Cookie Butter Cookies are one of my new favorite holiday treats. We’ve been making them for years filled with peanut butter, but adding the cookie butter gives them a delicious twist.

They’re a super easy cookie to add to your holiday treat making. I just know y’all will love them!

Chocolate-covered Cookie Butter Cookies

Prep time: 45 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

1 (13.7-ounce) box butter crackers (I used RITZ)

1 (14.1-ounce) jar cookie butter (I used Biscoff)

1 (24-ounce) block chocolate or vanilla almond bark

Instructions

Spoon about 1 teaspoon of the cookie butter between two crackers and twist them slightly together to evenly distribute the cookie butter. Repeat until all of the crackers have been used. Melt the almond bark according to the package directions. Dip the cookies into the bark, coating all sides. Remove with a large fork and tap on the edge of the bowl to remove the excess chocolate. Place on a sheet of wax paper and allow them to cool completely. Drizzle a little red almond bark over them for decoration, but you could also use sprinkles, sugar, or even some crushed Biscoff cookies.

