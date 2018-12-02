Alabama’s Westervelt Co. plans Clarke County lumber mill with 125 jobs

Gov. Kay Ivey and officials of Tuscaloosa-based Westervelt Co. today announced that the company will build a new lumber mill in Clarke County, creating 125 jobs.

The 134-year-old Alabama company is expanding its wood products manufacturing business through the construction of the new mill, which will produce Southern yellow pine lumber. The Thomasville Mill will join the company’s facility in Moundville, which has been operating since 1997.

“The Westervelt Co. has long played a prominent role in Alabama’s booming lumber industry and has done so while promoting good environmental stewardship,” Ivey said.

“I’m very excited to see that Westervelt is thriving and that they are building their second mill in rural Clarke County. This manufacturing facility is going to have a major impact on this area and give dozens of people a chance to earn a living from a trusted company.”

Westervelt President and CEO Brian Luoma said the company looks forward to joining the Clarke County business community and thanked Ivey, Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day and Clarke County Commission Chairman Jackie R. Rush for their support.

“This new mill represents our commitment to the state of Alabama and to the region,” Luoma said. “South Alabama was always our preferred location, and the local community offers the workforce and resources that will support our long-term strategy for this facility.”

Growth plans

The facility will produce approximately 250 million board feet of lumber annually and create 125 jobs. The expansion will take advantage of the proximity of the company’s timberland and other facilities, as well as workforce and existing customer bases.

“The Westervelt Company’s deep roots in Alabama date back for generations, and I’m pleased to see this family business continue to invest and grow in the state,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“The company’s new lumber production facility in Clarke County represents an important job-creating project for a rural area, and it will provide a boost for the forest products industry throughout the region.”

Construction is expected to begin in mid-2019, with operations beginning in late 2020.

See the entire Westervelt announcement.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.