Wiregrass median home sales prices up sharply from one year ago

Sales: According to the Multiple Listing Service of the Wiregrass Board of Realtors, Wiregrass-area sales totaled 88 units during October, up 3.5 percent from 85 sales in the same month a year earlier. October sales decreased 3.3 percent compared to 91 sales in September. Results were 23.6 percent above the five-year October average of 71 sales. Other resources to review are the Quarterly Report and Annual Report.

Inventory: Homes listed for sale in the Wiregrass area during October totaled 623 units, a decrease of 12 percent from October 2017’s 708 units, and a decrease of 6 percent from September 2018’s 663 units. October months of supply totaled 7.1 months, a decrease of 15 percent from October 2017. October’s months of supply also decreased 2.8 percent from September’s months of supply.

Pricing: The Wiregrass-area median sales price in October was $138,000, an increase of 25.6 percent from one year ago and a decrease of 6.8 percent from the prior month. This direction is consistent with historical data (2013-17) indicating that the October median sales price on average decreases from September by 0.7 percent. The differing sample size (number of residential sales of comparative months) can contribute to statistical volatility, including pricing. ACRE highly recommends consulting with a local real estate professional to discuss pricing trends, as they will vary from neighborhood to neighborhood. The homes selling in October spent an average of 122 days on the market (DOM), a decrease of 1.6 percent from 124 days in October 2017. However, DOM increased 18.4 percent from 103 days in September.

Forecast: October sales were three units, or 3.5 percent, above the Alabama Center for Real Estate’s (ACRE) monthly forecast. ACRE projected 85 sales for the month, while actual sales were 88 units. ACRE forecast a total of 895 residential sales in the Wiregrass area year-to-date, while there were 956 actual sales through October.

ACRE’s statewide perspective: While nationwide sales declined 2.6 percent during October, residential sales in Alabama continued to grow during the fall of 2018. Total residential sales in Alabama increased 9.1 percent year-over-year from 4,473 to 4,880 closed transactions. Year-to-date through October, statewide residential sales are up 7 percent from 48,745 one year ago to 52,163 currently. Home price appreciation in the state continued to grow as the median sales price in October increased 7.1 percent year-over-year from $146,458 to $156,872. The year-to-date median sales price is up 4.8 percent from 2017. Although nationwide inventory levels increased 2.8 percent in October, Alabama’s residential inventory decreased 9.2 percent from one year ago. Low inventory levels were a major factor contributing to rising sales prices throughout 2018. With low inventory levels, it is not surprising to see homes selling more quickly than in previous years. Homes selling in Alabama during October spent an average of 98 days on the market, an improvement of 15 days from 2017.

NAR’s national perspective: During October, nationwide inventory for existing homes increased 2.8 percent year-over-year from 1.8 million to 1.85 million residential listings. According to Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, “As more inventory enters the market and we head into the winter season, home price growth has begun to slow more meaningfully. This allows for much more manageable, less frenzied buying conditions.”

The Wiregrass Residential Monthly Report is developed in conjunction with the Wiregrass Board of Realtors to better serve its area consumers.