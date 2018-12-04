James Spann: Alabama dry through Friday, gets a cold rain this weekend

James Spann has the forecast for a chilly Tuesday in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

COLDER AIR: With a partly to mostly sunny sky, we project a high only in the 40s for north Alabama today, with 50s for the southern counties of the state. A freeze is likely late tonight or early tomorrow morning as colder air continues to settle into the state; we expect 20s for north Alabama, with 30s down to the south.

Dry weather continues tomorrow and Thursday with a good supply of sunshine both days, but clouds will increase Friday ahead of the next storm system approaching from the west. Subfreezing lows are forecast each morning; highs will be in the upper 40s tomorrow, and in the 50s Thursday and Friday.

COLD, WET WEEKEND: A surface low will move along the Gulf Coast over the weekend, and that feature will bring a cold, soaking rain to Alabama Saturday. This looks like pretty much an all-day kind of rain with temperatures in the 40s for the northern half of Alabama and 50s for the southern counties. On the positive side, of course, we won’t have to worry about severe thunderstorms with cold, stable air in place.

Sunday won’t be much better, with clouds and periods of rain as moisture on the back side of the low remains parked over Alabama. Highs hold in the 40s over north Alabama.

On the northern periphery of the system some snow and ice is possible over northern Arkansas and Kentucky, perhaps far northern Tennessee. At the moment it looks like mostly rain for the I-40 corridor.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be another cloudy, cold day with some lingering light rain still possible, but sunshine returns Tuesday. Medium-range model guidance suggests the next chance of rain comes around Thursday or Friday of next week.

RAIN UPDATE: Birmingham’s rain total for the year so far is 51 inches, 1.23 inches above average. Other rain totals since Jan. 1 include:

Tuscaloosa — 60.37 inches

Calera (Shelby County Airport) — 58.87

Mobile — 54.58

Huntsville — 50.46

Anniston — 49.55

Montgomery — 46.48

