On this day in Alabama history: 1998 Miss Alabama Ashley Halfman was born

Ashley Halfman was born in Birmingham on Dec. 6, 1975. She graduated from Vestavia Hills High School. At 18 years old, Halfman won Jefferson County’s and Alabama’s Junior Miss competitions. She placed sixth in the Alabama Junior Miss competition, winning a $1,000 scholarship. In 1995, Halfman won the Miss Alabama Music Hall of Fame to qualify for the 1996 Miss Alabama pageant, and finished second runner-up. Halfman returned to the pageant in 1997 and 1998 when, as Miss Cullman Area, she performed a ballet to Stephen Sondheim’s “Everybody Says Don’t.” Halfman was crowned Miss Alabama on June 20. She was not a finalist in the 1999 Miss America Pageant. Meanwhile, Halfman earned a bachelor’s degree in biology at Birmingham-Southern College in 1997. She continued her studies at the University of Georgia School of Law, where she completed a Juris Doctor in 2002. Halfman worked in the Atlanta and Washington, D.C., offices of Jones Day. She was an associate for mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance until August 2007. Halfman was a corporate attorney for Hartman Simon & Wood LLP from September 2007 to February 2011, then joined the firm of Miller & Martin, where she became a partner in August 2013.

