Dress up the holiday season with festive-themed events in Can’t Miss Alabama

Brighten the holidays with exciting holiday performances.

Dolores Hydock performs at the Birmingham Public Library

The Christmas season doesn’t really begin until you have experienced Birmingham storyteller Dolores Hydock’s one-woman performance of “A Christmas Memory,” Truman Capote’s poignant reminiscence of his boyhood in rural Alabama. Hydock is a nationally renowned storyteller who has captivated audiences of all ages. As an actress, Hydock has been featured in the one-woman plays “Tony Curtis Speaks Italian and All I say is ‘I Love You,’” “Take a Ride on the Reading,” “In Her Own Fashion, Shirley Valentine” and more. Join this annual Birmingham Public Library tradition in the Linn-Henley Research Library’s Arrington Auditorium on Sunday, Dec. 2 from 3-4 p.m. The program is among nearly 100 free holiday programs the library is offering at its 19 locations until Christmas. Click here for the list. For more information about Hydock, email [email protected] or call 205-951-7757. For more information about the events, contact Jim Baggett at 205-226-3631 or [email protected].

Just Josh – A Chili Country Christmas

Grammy-award nominee Josh Goforth will be in concert at the annual Chili Country Christmas at the We Piddle Around Theater in Brundidge Dec. 14-15. Goforth is a traditional musician and one of the finest fiddle, banjo and guitar players in the country. Audiences will stomp and clap to his fiddle with stories of his grandpa and life in Appalachia. He has performed at the Grand Ole Opry, Carnegie Hall, throughout Europe and Japan and every state except Hawaii. Tickets are $20, which include the pre-show and chili supper. Doors open at 6:20 p.m. For tickets or more information, call 334-685-5524 or 334-670-6302.

Fundraiser for the Alabama Wildlife Center

The annual holiday craft and bake sale for the Alabama Wildlife Center is Saturday, Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Purchase baked goods, homemade jams and jellies, smoked hams, turkey breasts and sweet potatoes. Holiday decorations, homemade quilts, throws, birdfeeders and other nature-themed items will be for sale. Have your photo taken with Santa, see live raptors and a variety of arts and crafts. Refreshments will be served. All proceeds benefit the Alabama Wildlife Center.

Santa’s Underground Workshop at Rickwood Caverns

Santa’s Underground Workshop is underway through Sunday, Dec. 23 from 2-8 p.m. at Rickwood Caverns State Park. Visitors can experience the magic of the season, by viewing over 30,000 colored lights and holiday ornaments, as they walk 175 feet down into the cave. “We had a wonderful time last year with our first Santa’s Underground Workshop,” said Rickwood Caverns State Park Manager Amanda White. “We’re looking forward to sharing the amazing cave with our friends who are regular visitors, as well as those who may have never been here before.” Admission is $10 per person, ages 4 and older. Groups of 20 or more can get tickets for $8 each. For more information visit: https://www.alapark.com.

Coastal Christmas

Bright lights are everywhere for Coastal Alabama’s 33rd annual Nautical Night of Nights Boat Parade Saturday, Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m. The Christmas tradition will depart from Lulu’s and travel east to the intracoastal waterway. For details, contact Suzetta Mimms at 251-968-5349.

Governor’s Mansion Christmas

Holiday tours of the Alabama Governor’s Mansion are Dec. 10 and 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Visitors will view the holiday décor, listen to live choir performances and have access to Alabama-made goods in the gift shop. Free tickets are available online at the Governor’s Mansion.

Christmas at Arlington

There is a lot going on at the Arlington Antebellum Home and Gardens this holiday season beginning with Hanging of the Green Candlelight Tour and Reception Friday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20. Refreshments, entertainment, holiday decorations, photos with Santa and tours of the house museum are Saturday Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. For more information about these events, call 205-780-5656 or email [email protected].

Christmas at the Falls

It is a wonderful time of the year at Noccalula Falls. Regular park activities are closed to accommodate nightly Christmas entertainment through Sunday, Dec. 30. Festive holiday lights with a visit from Santa will create a magical adventure for all. Admission is $15 and children 3 and under are free. The venue is at 1500 Noccalula Road, Gadsden, 35904. Call 256-549-4663 or visit www.noccalulafallspark.com.

Alabama Shakespeare Festival

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents “The Sound of Music” through Sunday, Dec. 30 as a part of its 2018-19 season. The production tells the beloved story of Maria, a young and spirited nun-turned-governess, and the Von Trapp family. The 1965 film adaption starring Julie Andrews won Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Other adaptions have won Tony and Grammy awards. For tickets, click here.

Ice Skating

Ice skating at Railroad Park continues through Sunday, Jan. 6. The 50-by-80-foot rink will open seven days a week, Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.. Ticket prices include skate rental, tax and unlimited time on the ice. Children 12 and under are $10, adults are $12 and groups of 20 or more skate for $9 per person. Tickets are available online or at the rink. Tickets are valid for the entire day. Although skates are included in the ticket price, individuals are welcome to bring their own skates. The rink will be closed Christmas Day. Visit www.railroadpark.org/iceskating for season passes. For details, email [email protected] or call 205-521-9933.