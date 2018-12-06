James Spann: Alabama stays dry today before cold weekend rain arrives

James Spann has the Alabama forecast for Thursday and an update on the rainy weekend ahead from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

FRIGID MORNING: Here are some lows across Alabama just before sunrise this morning:

Black Creek — 18

Valley Head — 19

Fort Payne — 20

Russellville — 20

Gadsden — 21

Heflin — 21

Scottsboro — 21

Pell City — 23

Cullman — 23

Sylacauga — 24

Alexander City — 24

Anniston — 25

Demopolis — 26

Coker — 26

Northport — 26

Birmingham — 27

Tuscaloosa — 28

Mobile — 32

We stay dry today with a partly to mostly sunny sky; the high will be in the 48- to 52-degree range across north and central Alabama. Clouds will move in late tonight ahead of a storm system to the west.

COLD, WET PATTERN SETTING UP: Tomorrow will be a cloudy day, and it now looks like some rain could reach the state as early as the afternoon. Rain becomes more widespread tomorrow night as a surface low forms around Lake Charles.

The surface low will move eastward along the Gulf Coast and will bring a cold, soaking rain to Alabama Saturday with temperatures only in the 40s over the northern half of the state and 50s to the south. Sunday won’t be much better, with light rain or drizzle much of the day. Rain amounts over the weekend will be in the 2- to 3-inch range statewide; all 67 counties of Alabama will get a good soaking. But with cold, stable air in place there will be no worries with severe thunderstorms; just rain.

Colder air will drop into Alabama Sunday night and Monday, and there could be a few snow flurries over the northeast corner of the state, but thermal and moisture profiles suggest if this happens there will be no impact.

If you are looking for snow from this system, try western North Carolina or Virginia; some communities there will get more than 1 foot of snow Sunday and Monday.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be another cloudy, cold day with some drizzle possible; then, we expect dry conditions Tuesday and Wednesday with a slow warming trend. Rain returns Thursday, followed by colder air for Friday and the following weekend.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.