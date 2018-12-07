Dreamland’s ribs and white bread on 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

By Chad Allen

Dreamland’s ribs and white bread on 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die
Dreamland's BBQ's ribs and white bread are unfussy but delicious. (Chad Allen / Alabama NewsCenter)

When the powers-that-be at the Alabama Tourism Department decided to identify the “100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die” they probably had a pretty good idea about some of the iconic Alabama eats that just had to be on the list.

It’s also easy to believe that one of those dishes had to be the ribs and white bread at the original Dreamland BBQ in Tuscaloosa.

At first glance, it’s as simple and unfussy as you can get: ribs with sauce and white bread. But for anyone who has enjoyed Dreamland’s ribs and sauce, “simple” is not a word to describe the smoky layers of flavor.

What you can call them are “simply delicious.”

Dreamland BBQ ribs and white bread make list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

 

While Dreamland has expanded its locations (and its menu) across Alabama, many believe the original Tuscaloosa location and the original meal of ribs, sauce and white bread remain something special. (Chad Allen / Alabama NewsCenter)
