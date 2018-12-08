Recipe: Easy Cranberry Almond Scones

By Stacey Little
Southern Bite

Serve these Easy Cranberry Almond Scones warm with your choice of jam, butter or other spreads. (Southern Bite)

I just had to share another recipe using delicious dried cranberries. These Cranberry Almond Scones are so easy and they make the perfect holiday breakfast – or any breakfast for that matter.

Easy Cranberry Almond Scones

Cook time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Serves 8

Ingredients

  • 2 cups self-rising flour
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup cold unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 cup dried cranberries
  • 1/3 cup sliced almonds

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.
  • In a large bowl, whisk together the flour and sugar.
  • Using a pastry blender or two forks, cut the butter into the flour until the butter resembles the size of small peas.
  • Add the milk, egg, vanilla, cranberries and almonds and mix well. The dough should be biscuit-like and not too sticky. (You may need to use your hands to get it all blended well and worked together.)
  • Add a sprinkle of flour and work again if the dough is too sticky or a few drops of milk if it’s too stiff.
  • Turn the dough out onto a floured surface or pastry cloth and sprinkle it with a little flour.
  • Pat the dough into an 8-inch round about 3/4″ thick.
  • Use a knife to cut the dough into 8 triangle “slices” and transfer them to the baking pan, placing them about an inch apart.
  • Bake for about 15 minutes or until golden brown.
  • Serve warm.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”

