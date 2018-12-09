On this day in Alabama history: Ground broken for UAB’s Collat School of Business

December 9, 2016

On Dec. 9, 2016, officials held ground-breaking ceremonies for the Collat School of Business at UAB. Less than two years later, UAB dignitaries held the ribbon-cutting for the $37.5 million state-of-the-art facility that houses the Collat School of Business and Bill Harbert Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Students began attending on Aug. 27, 2018. The 108,000-square-foot building enhances the learning experience while preparing students to work in modern business. Learning areas include breakout rooms, an innovation lab, classrooms for team-based learning, a high-tech finance lab, sales role-playing rooms, an auditorium, a career center and quiet study spaces. Located in Birmingham, the Collat School of Business promotes collaboration and a connection to UAB while furthering innovation and entrepreneurship.

Dr. Ray Watts, M.D. (president), Ed Aldag (CEO, Medical Properties Trust), Charles Collat (donor), Ibawolatei Iyegha (graduate student, Accounting), Dr. Eric Jack, Ph.D. (dean, School of Business), other university officials and building donors shovel dirt at the groundbreaking for the new Collat School of Business and Bill L. Harbert Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Dec. 9, 2016. (Adam Pope/UAB) Balloons and streamers fall from the ceiling as Dr. Ray Watts, M.D. (president) speaks at the Campaign for UAB news conference in the Collat School of Business on Nov. 27, 2018 announcing over $1 billion in campaign contributions. (Adam Pope/UAB) Dr. Ray Watts, M.D. (president) talks to unidentified man at the new Collat School of Business and Bill L. Harbert Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Dec. 9, 2016. (Adam Pope/UAB) Dr. Eric Jack, Ph.D. (dean, School of Business) speaks at the groundbreaking event for the new Collat School of Business and the Bill L. Harbert Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship), Dec. 9, 2016. (Adam Pope/UAB) The 8-foot bronze ‘Blaze’ statue, designed and created by Branko Medenica and donated by Ken Jackson, is the centerpiece for Blazer Pride Plaza and the main entrance to the Collat School of Business. (Adam Pope/UAB) The interior of the Collat building. (Adam Pope/UAB) The interior of the Collat building. (Adam Pope/UAB) Computer work stations in the Collat building. (Adam Pope/UAB) The interior of the Collat building. (Adam Pope/UAB)

