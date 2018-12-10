Alabama Power honored for diversity efforts at Equal Opportunity Dinner

The Birmingham Urban League honored corporate citizens and community leaders Saturday, Dec. 8 at its Equal Opportunity Dinner.

According to its organizers, the annual gala recognizes efforts that help in advancing equal opportunity for all.

Alabama Power received the President’s Award for contributions to the community and its consistent support of the organization and diversity.

Birmingham Division Vice President Jonathan Porter accepted the award on behalf of the company. “Alabama Power is proud of the continued partnership with organizations such as the Birmingham Urban League to help propel our community forward,” said Porter.

The dinner was also held to commemorate the Birmingham Urban League‘s 50 years of service to the community. U.S. Sen. Doug Jones and U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell were the event co-chairs.

National Urban League president Marc Morial was the keynote speaker for the evening. Morial recognized Birmingham’s first African-American mayor, Richard Arrington, saying the nation should appreciate Birmingham.

Former Mayor William Bell was also honored for his leadership and his work in revitalizing the City of Birmingham. Mayor Bell shared a light moment with the audience, saying that even after completing his term serving the city, his wife still encourages him to “get out and go be great.”

National Urban League President Marc Morial was the keynote speaker. He’s joined by congresswoman Terri Sewell. (Jerome Smedley) Former Birmingham mayor William Bell is joined by Birmingham Urban League President and CEO William Barnes. (Jerome Smedley) Marc Morial speaking to guests at the Equal Opportunity Dinner. (Jerome Smedley) Radio personality Dana Woodruff (left) is joined by band and singers providing entertainment for the evening. (Jerome Smedley) Young vocalists delighted the audience Saturday night. (Jerome Smedley) Drew Langloh of the United Way of Central Alabama accepts an award on behalf of the Birmingham Urban League, presented by Bacarra Sanders Mauldin – one of the organization’s board members. (Jerome Smedley) Comedian Mrs. V provided laughs as the program emcee. (Jerome Smedley) Choir performs at the start of the program honoring award recipients. (Jerome Smedley)

Other organizations such as Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, United Way of Central Alabama and Peacemakers was honored as well. More than 200 guests were treated to comedy and entertainment at the dinner.