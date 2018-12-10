James Spann: Cloudy, cold weather continues for Alabama

James Spann has the Alabama forecast to start the work week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ANOTHER GRAY, COLD DAY: Alabama’s weather won’t change much today; cloudy, cold conditions continue with temperatures rising very little. Most places across north and central Alabama are in the upper 30s this morning. We won’t get past the low 40s this afternoon.

The upper trough that has been driving the weekend storm that brought a soaking rain to Alabama, and big snows to states northeast of here, will pass through this afternoon, and there should be just enough moisture for some light rain. Thermal profiles suggest the air could be just cold enough for a few snow flakes to mix in with the rain in spots across north Alabama.

If do we do see a few snow flurries, there will be no impact with surface temperatures above freezing (generally in the 34- to 41-degree range). The main window for light rain and flurries will come from about 3 until 9 p.m.

The sky will clear late tonight, and we drop into the 20s by daybreak tomorrow. While the sky will be clear tomorrow morning, any standing water left over from the big weekend rain could turn into ice in spots.

TOMORROW/WEDNESDAY: These two days will be dry with a warming trend; the sky will be mostly sunny both days. The high tomorrow will be around 50, followed by mid to upper 50s on Wednesday.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: A new storm system will organize west of Alabama Thursday; a deep surface low is expected to form between Dallas and Tulsa, and will move eastward. We rise into the low 60s Thursday afternoon with the sky becoming mostly cloudy, and rain should arrive Thursday night. Thankfully, at this point, we expect the air to be rather stable, which should prevent any severe weather threat despite strong dynamics. But it will be pretty windy Thursday night with a tight pressure gradient, and some thunder is possible from elevated storms.

Rain should diminish by midday Friday, and a slot of drier air could keep the state relatively dry Friday afternoon and Friday night, but we will still keep a chance of showers going. The high Friday will be in the mid 50s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We will keep a chance of showers in the forecast Saturday morning, but the rest of the weekend looks dry. Sunday should feature a good supply of sunshine as dry air settles into the state; the high both days will be in the 55- to 59-degree range.

NEXT WEEK: For now the week looks relatively quiet — generally dry with seasonal temperatures and highs mostly in the 50s.

ON THIS DATE IN 2012: An EF-1 tornado touched down just northwest of downtown Birmingham. The tornado touched down just east of the Birmingham Farmers Market. From there, it moved to the northeast across a light industrial warehouse area, striking a large metal building. Several overhead doors at the loading dock were blown in, which then blew about 25 percent of the roof off the building. The tornado continued northeastward through a residential area, causing damage to 29 homes, two of which had major damage and one of which lost its roof entirely. A church and two other businesses were damaged near the intersection of Finley Boulevard and 16th Street. The tornado lifted near the intersection of 24th Court North and 18th Street North, just west of Interstate 65.

