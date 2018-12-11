On this day in Alabama history: Comedian Roy Wood Jr. was born

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Daily Show correspondents Roy Wood Jr., Jordan Klepper, Trevor Noah and Hasan Minaj attend “The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library Opening Reception” presented by Comedy Central’s The Daily Show on June 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Comedy Central)

Dec. 11, 1978

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. was born Dec. 11, 1978, in Birmingham. He grew up in West End before graduating from Ramsay High School and Florida A&M University. He started as a radio reporter before getting into comedy and competing on CBS’s “Star Search” and NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” He has worked as a featured correspondent for Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” since 2014. He has made numerous appearances on late-night staples, including “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and tours the country with his stand-up.

Read More at Bhamwiki.

“Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr. attends the Comedy Central Press Day on May 23, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Comedy Central)
Douglas Brinkley, Trevor Noah and Roy Wood Jr. on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” live one-hour “Democalypse 2016” Election Night special on Nov. 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Comedy Central)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

