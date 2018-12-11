James Spann: Brighter day for Alabama; next rain Thursday night

James Spann forecasts a change in Alabama’s weather today after a foggy, icy start from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

FREEZING FOG: A freezing fog advisory is in effect for north and central Alabama this morning. Fog has formed with a clear sky, light wind and wet ground conditions. Surface temperatures are below freezing, and this is leading to ice on some bridges and overpasses. Multiple accidents have been reported on elevated interstate highways in the Birmingham metro area, so be very careful.

With sunshine back in full force today, temperatures will rise into the 40s over north Alabama, with 50s over the southern two-thirds of the state. Tonight will be clear and cold again; the low early tomorrow will be in the 26- to 32-degree range. Then, the warming trend continues tomorrow with ample sunshine and a high in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Clouds increase Thursday ahead of a storm system developing to the west of Alabama. It will be a breezy day with a gusty south wind, and rain moves into the state Thursday night. A few strong storms are possible over far southwest Alabama, but for most of the state there will be no surface-based instability and no risk of severe weather — probably no thunder.

Rain will continue through a decent part of the day Friday, although we could see a break at times Friday afternoon and night as a dry slot works into the state. We project highs Thursday and Friday in the low 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Showers are likely Saturday in the “wrap around” moisture on the west side of the system, but it won’t rain all day. Saturday’s high will be in the mid 50s. Sunday will be dry and pleasant with a partly to mostly sunny sky and a high near 60 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: At this point the weather looks mostly dry next week with seasonal temperatures — highs mostly in the 50s and lows mostly in the 30s.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.