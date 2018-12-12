On this day in Alabama history: Mark Ingram won the Heisman Trophy

December 12, 2009

Mark Ingram Jr. became the first University of Alabama player to win a Heisman Trophy on Dec. 12, 2009. He edged out Stanford running back Toby Gerhart in the closest vote in Heisman history. Under Ingram’s leadership, the Crimson Tide finished the 2009 campaign undefeated, winning the Bowl Championship Series title with a 37-21 victory over Texas. Ingram was drafted by the New Orleans Saints as the 28th pick in the 2011 NFL draft. He has played eight seasons for the Saints. Since Ingram’s win, Alabama player Derrick Henry earned Heisman trophy in 2015.

Mark Ingram of the New Orleans Saints in action against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Dec. 24, 2017 in New Orleans. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Mark Ingram of the New Orleans Saints prepares to play the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Oct. 8, 2018 in New Orleans. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

