Exceptional Foundation carolers bring holiday spirit to Alabama businesses

By Brittany Faush

Exceptional Foundation carolers bring holiday spirit to Alabama businesses
The carolers from the Exceptional Foundation make the holidays merry and bright. (Brittany Faush / Alabama NewsCenter)

What the Exceptional Foundation carolers may lack in perfect pitch and rhythm they more than make up for with enthusiasm and sheer joy.

The result is exactly what is intended: delivering the Christmas spirit to businesses around Birmingham.

Exceptional Foundation carolers perform at Alabama Power from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

That delivery is clear by the smiles produced among the audiences.

This is the fifth year the Exceptional Foundation carolers have visited corporations to thank them for their support. CEO Tricia Kirk said the number of performances has grown from less than a handful of businesses in the first season to five or six a day this year.

The carolers from the Exceptional Foundation make the holidays merry and bright. (Brittany Faush / Alabama NewsCenter)
The carolers from the Exceptional Foundation make the holidays merry and bright. (Brittany Faush / Alabama NewsCenter)
The carolers from the Exceptional Foundation make the holidays merry and bright. (Brittany Faush / Alabama NewsCenter)
The carolers from the Exceptional Foundation make the holidays merry and bright. (Brittany Faush / Alabama NewsCenter)
community

On this day in Alabama history: Mark Ingram won the Heisman Trophy

Prev Story
about-us

Alabama Power works to save threatened snails on Coosa River

Next Story

Related Stories