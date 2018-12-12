James Spann: Rain returns to Alabama Thursday night, Friday

James Spann has the midweek forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

STILL DRY TODAY: We are starting the day with temperatures generally in the 28- to 32-degree range across Alabama; we rise into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon with a partly sunny sky. Clouds will thicken tonight ahead of a developing storm system to the west.

RAIN RETURNS: Most of the day tomorrow will be dry, but mostly cloudy with a high in the 50s. Rain moves into the state tomorrow night and continues at times Friday as a surface low moves across the state. For most of Alabama, the air will be stable and there won’t be any issues with thunderstorms, but the Storm Prediction Center maintains a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) of severe storms tomorrow night for the immediate coast, including Mobile and Baldwin counties.

A few storms could produce strong, gusty winds along the coast tomorrow night into early Friday morning. Rain amounts through Friday statewide will be around 1 inch.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The storm system will lift away from Alabama, but we will maintain the chance of lingering showers Saturday, mainly during the morning. Otherwise the day will be cloudy with a high in the upper 50s. Then, Sunday will be dry with a partly sunny sky; the high will be in the 55- to 60-degree range.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks very quiet with mostly sunny days and fair nights. Highs will be mostly in the 50s with lows generally in the 30s.

EARLY MORNING SHAKER: There was a magnitude 4.4 quake this morning at 3:14 a.m. centered just northeast of Decatur, Tennessee, in the eastern part of the state southwest of Knoxville. It was the second strongest on record for east Tennessee and was felt across a large part of northeast Alabama.

