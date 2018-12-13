On this day in Alabama history: Cam Newton awarded Heisman Trophy

December 13, 2010

Standout Auburn quarterback Cam Newton won the 2010 Heisman Trophy on Dec. 13, 2010, in one of the award’s most lopsided victories ever. Newton led Auburn to an undefeated season and a 22-19 win over Oregon in the BCS National Championship Game. Newton was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the 2011 NFL draft as the first overall pick. He has played eight seasons as the Panthers starting quarterback, earning MVP honors in 2016. That year, Carolina lost 24-10 to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50. Two other Auburn players, Pat Sullivan in 1971 and Bo Jackson in 1985, have won Heisman trophies.

Read More at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Quarterback Cam Newton, No. 2 of the Auburn Tigers, rushes upfield away from No. 29 Will Lowery and Marcell Dareus of the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 26, 2010 in Tuscaloosa. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Quarterback Cam Newton of the Carolina Panther addresses the media prior to Super Bowl 50 at the San Jose Convention Center/ San Jose Marriott on Feb. 3, 2016 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.