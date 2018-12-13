James Spann: Rain returns to Alabama tonight

James Spann forecasts rain on its way to Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

WET WEATHER AHEAD: A storm system will organize to the west today over Texas and promises to bring rain at times to Alabama tonight through part of the day Saturday. Most of the daytime today will be dry; the sky will be cloudy with a high in the upper 50s. While some parts of west Alabama could see a bit of rain by mid to late afternoon, most of the rain will hold off until tonight. The air will be stable over most of the state, so there are no worries with severe storms, and probably very little thunder. However, the Storm Prediction Center maintains a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for Mobile and Baldwin counties tonight. Storms there could produce strong, gusty winds, and there is a low-end threat for an isolated tornado or waterspout.

Tomorrow will be a wet day with a cloudy sky and occasional rain; the high will be in the 50s over north Alabama and 60s over the southern half of the state. Rain totals between now and tomorrow night will be in the one-half-inch to 1-inch range, so no flooding issues.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The storm system will lift northeast, away from Alabama, but will maintain a chance of lingering light rain or drizzle Saturday, especially during the morning. Otherwise, Saturday will be a cloudy day with a high in the 50s. Then, on Sunday, morning clouds will give way to a partly sunny afternoon with a high between 55 and 60 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: At this point it looks like a rather benign weather pattern sets up across Alabama; we expect dry weather through the week with seasonal temperatures — highs mostly in the 50s, lows mostly in the 30s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1997: A freak cold snap and snow storm struck parts of northern Mexico, leaving 12 people dead and the area paralyzed. It snowed in the city of Guadalajara for the first time since 1881, leaving amazed residents to gawk at the white stuff and make snowmen. The temperature plunged to 5 degrees in Chihuahua.

