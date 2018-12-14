Fans give UAB Blazers a warm sendoff for upcoming Boca Raton Bowl

A crowd gathered at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Friday, Dec. 14 to greet award-winning UAB football coach Bill Clark and his team as they left for their upcoming bowl game. They meet Northern Illinois in the Boca Raton Bowl Tuesday, Dec. 18.

UAB football players board the bus headed to Boca Raton. (Brittany Faush) Fans enjoy celebrating with the players. (Brittany Faush) Coach Clark makes time to take pictures with fans. (Brittany Faush)

In addition to leading the UAB Blazers to the Conference USA championship this year, Clark has amassed several awards himself – the latest as 2018 Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year. The University of Alabama‘s Nick Saban, Notre Dame‘s Brian Kelly and Nebraska coach Scott Frost are all past recipients of the top coach (Eddie Robinson) award. Clark will accept his trophy Jan. 5 at a reception in San Jose, California, just two days before the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Coach Clark was also named Coach of the Year by Sporting News and CBS News.

This year, Clark led UAB to a 10-3 record – the first double-digit win total in program history. The team amassed an 8-5 record in 2017, the first year back after the program had been discontinued.

Clark spoke with the media before boarding the bus headed to Florida.

Birmingham community sends UAB football team off on a good note to bowl game from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The Boca Raton Bowl airs Tuesday on ESPN starting at 6 p.m.