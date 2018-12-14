James Spann: Clouds, rain at times through Saturday

UNSETTLED WEATHER: An upper low will move over Alabama during the next 24 hours, meaning clouds will continue to hang over the state with periods of mostly light rain. Additional rain should be one-half inch or less for most places; rain will diminish Saturday afternoon as the upper low lifts away from Alabama.

Sunday will be dry, but clouds will linger much of the day. We could see a few breaks in the overcast Sunday afternoon as drier air enters the state. Highs over the weekend will be mostly in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: A calm, dry pattern sets up for Alabama and the Deep South. We are forecasting mostly sunny days and fair nights Monday through Friday, with highs around 60 degrees and lows mostly in the 30s.

CHRISTMAS? It’s really too early for a specific forecast, but for now Christmas Day looks dry with seasonal temperatures across Alabama. Of course, this could change.

ON THIS DATE IN 1997: Parts of west-central Alabama saw significant snowfall of 4 to 8 inches thanks to a deep, cold-core upper low passing over the region. To the west in Mississippi, this was one of the heavier snowfalls to occur since 1929. The weight of the snow caused limbs of trees to break, which knocked down power lines. Heavier snow in Alabama fell in places like Demopolis and Livingston.

