James Spann: Alabama wet at times through Saturday

James Spann has the Alabama forecast to close out the work week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

CLOUDS, PERIODS OF RAIN: On the maps this morning a deep upper low is over Texas, moving eastward. This feature will bring cloudy, wet weather to Alabama over the next 36 hours. Look for periods of rain today and tonight with a cloudy sky; the high will be in the low 60s for most communities this afternoon. You might hear a little thunder in spots, but there is no risk of severe storms in Alabama. Rain amounts should be around one-half inch through tonight.

Some lingering light rain is possible tomorrow; otherwise the day will be cloudy with a high in the 50s. Then, on Sunday, the day should be dry, but clouds will linger much of the day. We could see some sun by Sunday afternoon; the high will be in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: A dry air mass will cover Alabama all week, meaning rain-free weather with seasonal temperatures. Expect mostly sunny days and fair nights. The high each afternoon will be close to 60 degrees; morning lows will be mostly in the 30s.

CHRISTMAS: There’s very little skill in a specific forecast 11 days out, but at this point temperatures look to remain rather seasonal (highs in the 50s), so if you are looking for a white Christmas, you will need to head north as usual.

ON THIS DATE IN 1997: Parts of west-central Alabama saw significant snowfall of 4 to 8 inches thanks to a deep, cold-core upper low passing over the region. To the west in Mississippi, this was one of the heavier snowfalls to occur since 1929. The weight of the snow caused limbs of trees to break, which knocked down power lines. Heavier snow in Alabama fell in places like Demopolis and Livingston.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.