University of Alabama Gymnastics hosts Stallings RISE Center holiday play date

The University of Alabama gymnastics team welcomed a group of special guests to the Frances Smith Practice Facility recently, hosting its annual holiday play date for the children of the Stallings RISE Center.

“This is such an amazing day for us every year,” UA head coach Dana Duckworth said. “To have this opportunity to get to spend time with the children of the RISE Center is such an amazing blessing and to see their smiles light up the gym never gets old and is such a joy every single time.”

The RISE Bell Choir played for everyone in attendance before the children and gymnasts took to the Tide’s practice gym for an afternoon of fun and games. The gymnasts and RISE students were joined by a pair of jolly guests when Santa and Mrs. Claus made their way to Coleman Coliseum and the practice gym again this year.

The Crimson Tide has joined with RISE for a holiday event for more than 20 years and has hosted the event in the UA practice facility since it opened in 1996.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.