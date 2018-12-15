On this day in Alabama history: Forever Wild acquired Turkey Creek tract

December 15, 2004

Forever Wild acquired a 466-acre tract at Turkey Creek Nature Preserve on Dec. 15, 2004. The preserve runs along Turkey Creek in Pinson and is home to three endangered species of fish plus a population of endangered flattened musk turtles. The protected land is co-owned by Alabama’s Forever Wild Land Trust and the Jefferson County Commission. The falls on Turkey Creek have been used for recreation and picnicking since the 1870s.

