On this day in Alabama history: Deadly tornado struck Tuscaloosa

December 16, 2000

A strong EF4 tornado hit communities south and east of Tuscaloosa on Dec. 16, 2000, claiming 11 lives and injuring more than 125 others. It was the strongest tornado to hit Alabama in December since 1950 and part of a tornado outbreak that took place across the Southeastern United States from Mississippi to North Carolina. In addition to its intensity, the tornado is remembered as being broadcast live on ABC 33/40 from a tower camera just outside downtown Tuscaloosa along Interstate 20/59. Meteorologist James Spann won an Emmy Award for his coverage of the tornado.

Read More at National Weather Service of Birmingham.

Map of tornado track of the Tuscaloosa tornado of Dec. 16, 2000. (Wikipedia; NWS Birmingham) (National Weather Service Birmingham) (National Weather Service Birmingham) (National Weather Service Birmingham) (National Weather Service Birmingham) (National Weather Service Birmingham) (National Weather Service Birmingham)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.