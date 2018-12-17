On this day in Alabama history: Actor George Lindsey was born

December 17, 1928

Character actor and Alabama native George Lindsey (1928-2012) was most well-known for playing the role of “Goober Pyle” in the television series “The Andy Griffith Show.” Lindsey also performed on the stage and screen and lent his voice to many cartoon and animated characters. An only child, Lindsey was born during the Great Depression on Dec. 17, 1928, in Fairfield, Alabama, and was raised in Jasper primarily by his grandparents. Lindsey became interested in theater at age 14 after attending the musical “Oklahoma” in Birmingham and began participating in school theater productions while attending Florence State Teacher’s College (now the University of North Alabama.) Although he left Alabama after graduation, Lindsey was active in charitable and cultural events across the state and established the George Lindsey Academic Scholarships at the University of North Alabama. In appreciation, the university hosts an annual George Lindsey/UNA Film Festival each spring. When “The Andy Griffith Show” ended in 1968, Goober Pyle moved to a new spin-off series, “Mayberry R.F.D.,” starring Ken Berry. Lindsey later became a central cast member for 20 years in the hit country-themed show “Hee Haw.” He also appeared in well-known films like “Take This Job and Shove It” and “Cannonball Run II.”

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

George Lindsey (1928-2012), who played Goober Pyle on “The Andy Griffith Show,” was born in Fairfield, Alabama. He graduated from Florence State College (now the University of North Alabama) and taught high school in Madison County before moving to New York to pursue a theater career. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, photo courtesy of The Birmingham News) Photo of George Lindsey from “The Andy Griffith Show,” 1970. (CBS Television, UPI Telephoto, Wikipedia) Photo of George Lindsey from “The Orange Blossom Special,” a 1973 television program. (CBS Television, Wikipedia) The University of North Alabama, in Florence, hosts a film festival in honor of actor George Lindsey (1928-2012), who graduated from the school in 1952. Lindsey remained a fervent supporter of the festival throughout his life. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, photo courtesy of the University of North Alabama)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.