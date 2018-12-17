James Spann: Rain returns to Alabama later this week

James Spann has the Alabama forecast for Monday and a look at the week ahead from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

FOGGY START: We have a dense fog advisory for parts of north and west Alabama early this morning; the fog should dissipate by mid-morning. Otherwise, today will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high in the 57- to 62-degree range over north and central Alabama. Not much change is expected tomorrow — lots of sun with a high in the 50s for north Alabama and 60s for the southern counties of the state.

WET WEATHER RETURNS: Clouds will gradually increase Wednesday ahead of the next storm system, and rain will begin in Alabama Wednesday night. Thursday will be a wet day with rain likely, along with a few thunderstorms. Severe storms are not expected for now, although a strong storm is certainly possible over south Alabama. Rain will continue at times Friday on the back side of the departing storm system. The high will be close to 60 on Wednesday and Thursday, but we hold in the 40s most of the day Friday.

Rain amounts should be in the one-half-inch to 1-inch range from Wednesday night through Friday, with isolated heavier amounts.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Dry weather is the story with seasonal temperatures; expect a good supply of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s and lows mostly in the 30s. Some of the colder pockets across north Alabama could reach the 20s early Sunday morning.

CHRISTMAS: Based on more than 100 years of weather data in Birmingham, the average high for Dec. 25 is 54 and the average low is 35. We are expecting temperatures very close to those levels early next week. The weather looks dry Monday and Tuesday with partly sunny days and mostly fair nights. Looks like it will be hard to find a “White Christmas” over much of the U.S.; most of the snow will be found over the northern Rockies and the northern parts of the High Plains, the Midwest, the Great Lakes and New England.

ON THIS DATE IN 2000: On the day after an EF-4 tornado killed 11 people in Tuscaloosa, much colder air flooded the state, and snow showers developed during the morning over the northern half of the state.

