James Spann: Nice warm-up for Alabama today

DRY AGAIN TODAY: Again this morning we have some patchy, dense fog over parts of the state, especially the western counties. That will dissipate by mid-morning, and the sky will be mostly sunny today with a high between 58 and 63 degrees for most communities. Tonight will be fair and cold; we drop into the 30s early tomorrow morning.

WET WEATHER RETURNS: Tomorrow will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the low 60s, but clouds will thicken late in the day ahead of a developing storm system to the west. Rain moves into the state late tomorrow night, and Thursday promises to be a wet day with periods of rain thanks to a surface low moving right over the state. There’s no risk of severe storms, and probably not much thunder. Temperatures will hold in the 50s. Then, Friday will be windy and colder with lingering light rain, mainly during the morning hours. It looks like we will be in the 40s most of the day Friday, and a north wind of 15-25 mph will make it feel colder. Rain amounts between tomorrow night and Friday should be in the 1-inch to 1 1/2-half-inch range.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The sky will clear Friday night and the weekend will be rain-free. We expect a good supply of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with highs generally between 55 and 60 degrees. Mornings will be rather chilly, and a freeze is likely early Saturday morning.

CHRISTMAS: Dry weather continues Monday and Tuesday with seasonal temperatures; the sky will be partly sunny with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Need a white Christmas? Try the northern Rockies, or areas near the Canadian border. Much of the U.S. will be snow-free this year.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Rain returns later in the week on Thursday and possibly Friday as a complex storm over the western U.S. moves eastward.

ON THIS DATE IN 1944: Typhoon Cobra, also known as the Typhoon of 1944 or Halsey’s Typhoon (named after Adm. William “Bull” Halsey) was the United States Navy designation for a tropical cyclone that struck the Task Force 38 during World War II in the Pacific. The typhoon was first observed on Dec. 17 as it surprised a fleet of ships in the open waters of the western Pacific Ocean. Sustained winds associated with the storm were up to 100 mph with gusts to 140 mph. On Dec. 18, the small but violent typhoon hit the Task Force while many of the ships were attempting to refuel. Because of the extreme seas and winds, three destroyers capsized and went down with practically all hands, while a cruiser, five aircraft carriers, and three destroyers sustained serious damage. Approximately 790 officers and men were lost or killed, with an additional 80 injured.

