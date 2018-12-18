James Spann: Rain returns to Alabama Wednesday night through Friday

DELIGHTFUL DECEMBER AFTERNOON: Temperatures have exceeded 60 degrees over much of Alabama this afternoon with a good supply of sunshine, a very comfortable mid-December day. Tonight will be fair and chilly; most communities will drop into the 30s early in the morning.

Clouds begin to return during the day Wednesday ahead of a developing storm system to the west, but the daytime will be dry with a high around 60 degrees.

RAIN RETURNS: Rain will move into the state Wednesday night, and Thursday promises to be a very wet day as a surface low moves right through Alabama. Temperatures will hold in the 50s Thursday, and while some thunder is possible, there is no risk of severe thunderstorms. Friday will be windy and colder with rain still likely on the back side of the departing system; temperatures will remain in the 40s all day, and a north wind of 12-25 mph will make it feel colder. Rain should end from west to east Friday afternoon, and the sky will clear Friday night.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Dry air will cover Alabama, and we expect a good supply of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs generally between 55 and 60 degrees. A freeze is likely early Saturday morning, with 20s for colder pockets over the northern half of the state.

CHRISTMAS: Dry weather continues early next week; the sky will be partly to mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s. You need to head far to the north if you are looking for a white Christmas.

Showers are possible toward the end of next week, but for now it doesn’t look like a big rain event as an upper ridge holds across the Southeast. There’s a decent chance we reach the 60s again by Thursday and Friday.

POLAR VORTEX? Seems some national news organizations are proclaiming “a polar vortex” is coming. The “polar vortex” always exists at the poles and is nothing new. And, yes, it will turn colder in January. But that is what happens in January.

