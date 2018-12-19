James Spann: Alabama stays wet through Friday

ON THE MAPS: A rather vigorous storm system continues to organize west of Alabama this afternoon; the sky is now mostly cloudy over the state. Rain is fairly widespread over the western half of Mississippi, and that late rain mass moves into Alabama tonight. We expect lots of rain statewide through Thursday as a surface low passes through the southern part of the state; thankfully, there will be no issues with severe storms around here. We do note that there is an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms Thursday along the east coast of Florida, where a few tornadoes will be possible.

Temperatures will be in the 50s across Alabama Thursday as the rain falls. Then, on Friday, the storm system lifts away and a tight pressure gradient will bring strong north winds of 12-25 mph. We won’t make it out of the 40s on Friday, and the wind will make it feel colder. Lingering rain is likely Friday morning, but the afternoon should be mostly dry. The clouds clear out Friday night.

Rain amounts over the next 48 hours will be from 1 to 1.5 inch for most of our state.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday morning will be cold, with subfreezing temperatures likely for the northern half of the state. Otherwise, look for a mostly sunny sky Saturday and Sunday with afternoon highs generally in the mid to upper 50s.

CHRISTMAS WEEK: Dry, seasonal weather will continue Monday and Christmas Day; the sky will be partly sunny with highs between 55 and 60 degrees. Look for highs in the 60s over the latter half of the week, and we will deal with rain, and possibly a few thunderstorms, by Thursday and Friday.

ON THIS DATE IN 2009: Snowfall totals from 1 to 2 feet were commonplace in what will go down as one of the biggest snowstorms in history on the East Coast and the first of four snowstorms for the Mid-Atlantic during the winter of 2009-10. The 15 inches of snow measured at Reagan International Airport on Dec. 19 was the third-highest daily snowfall on any calendar day at Washington, D.C., since snowfall records began in 1884.

