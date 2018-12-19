James Spann: Rain arrives in Alabama tonight; drier air by the weekend

James Spann has the midweek forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

HERE COMES THE RAIN: Clouds will slowly increase across Alabama today, but the day should be dry with a high in the low 60s. Rain will push into the state tonight ahead of a storm system to the west, and tomorrow will be a wet day with rain likely statewide. Some thunder is possible, mainly over the southern half of the state, but there is no risk of severe storms. Temperatures tomorrow will hold in the 50s over the northern half of the state, with 60s for south Alabama.

Then, on Friday, the storm system begins to lift away from the state. The pressure gradient on the back side of the system will tighten, making for a windy, blustery day. Lingering rain is likely, especially during the morning, and temperatures will stay in the 40s throughout the day. A strong north wind of 12-25 mph will make it feel colder. The sky will clear Friday night.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A dry air mass will cover Alabama, and we expect sunshine in full supply Saturday and Sunday with highs between 55 and 60 degrees. A freeze is likely early Saturday morning, with 20s for colder pockets.

CHRISTMAS WEEK: Dry, seasonal weather continues through Christmas Day early next week. For Monday and Tuesday, the sky will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Then, later in the week, temperatures warm into the 60s with some potential for rain by Thursday and Friday.

RAIN UPDATE: Birmingham’s rain total for the year so far is 54.02 inches, which is 2.01 inches above average. Other rain totals since Jan. 1 include:

Tuscaloosa — 63.90 inches

Calera (Shelby County Airport) — 62.51 inches

Huntsville — 54.92 inches

Anniston — 52.43 inches

Montgomery — 49.11 inches

