Can’t Miss Alabama makes your holiday entertainment complete

End the year full of holiday cheer.

Birmingham Bowl 2018

The Memphis Tigers will play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the 13th annual Birmingham Bowl Saturday, Dec. 22 at historic Legion Field. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN at 11 a.m. General admission is $30 and reserved seats are $50. Follow this link for parking information.

Christmas in Candyland

One of the sweetest events in Andalusia is underway through Monday, Dec. 31. The Candyland Cottage, Snow Show Spectacular, Light Show and Santa on the Square are among the festivities at Christmas in Candyland. The complete schedule is here. Admission is free. The venue is the Andalusia Court Square in front of the Covington County Court House.

Let it Snow

It’s a family affair at Let it Snow, underway through Jan. 31 at the Mary G. Hardin Center in Gadsden. Let it Snow is the season’s most popular activity, which allows children to play with material that resembles and feels like real snow. The material is non-toxic polymer. Watch the children play in the snow castle bounce house and slide down a snowslide. The event is suitable for toddlers through third-graders. Tickets are $8 and include the Imagination Place Children’s Museum. For more information, call 256-2787, ext. 31 or contact [email protected].

Santa’s Underground Workshop at Rickwood Caverns

Santa’s Underground Workshop is underway through Sunday, Dec. 23 from 2-8 p.m. at Rickwood Caverns State Park north of Warrior. Visitors can experience the magic of the season by viewing over 30,000 colored lights and holiday ornaments as they walk 175 feet down into the cave. Admission is $10 per person, ages 4 and older. Groups of 20 or more can get tickets for $8 each. For more information, visit https://www.alapark.com.

ZooLight Safari

Christmas magic is at the 25th annual ZooLight Safari with sounds of seasonal songs and holiday classics. Celebrate with writing letters to Santa, crafts, ornament decorating, train and carousel rides and holiday games. Join in the fun through Sunday, Dec. 23 and Dec. 26-31 from 5-9 p.m. Admission is $10 and ride tickets are $3.50. Parking is free. Learn more at https://www.birminghamzoo.com/.

Galaxy of Lights

Drive through Galaxy of Lights at the Huntsville Botanical Gardens through Monday, Dec. 31. The lights display and traditional holiday scenes will be enjoyable from the comfort of your car. Admission is $25 for up to 10 people in a vehicle. Information about vans, buses and discounts are found here. For details, go to Driving Night FAQ. The venue is the Huntsville Botanical Garden at 4747 Bob Wallace Ave.

Alabama Shakespeare Festival

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents “The Sound of Music” through Sunday, Dec. 30 as a part of its 2018-19 season. The production tells the beloved story of Maria, a young and spirited nun-turned-governess, and the Von Trapp family. The 1965 film adaption starring Julie Andrews won Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Other adaptions have won Tony and Grammy awards. For tickets, click here.

Christmas at the Falls

It is a wonderful time of the year at Noccalula Falls. Regular park activities are closed to accommodate nightly Christmas entertainment through Sunday, Dec. 30. Festive holiday lights with a visit from Santa will create a magical adventure for all. Admission is $15 and children 3 and under are free. The venue is at 1500 Noccalula Road, Gadsden, 35904. Call 256-549-4663 or visit www.noccalulafallspark.com.

Ice Skating

Ice skating at Railroad Park continues through Sunday, Jan. 6. The 50-by-80-foot rink will open seven days a week, Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Ticket prices include skate rental, tax and unlimited time on the ice. Children 12 and under are $10, adults are $12 and groups of 20 or more skate for $9 per person. Tickets are available online or at the rink. Tickets are valid for the entire day. Although skates are included in the ticket price, individuals are welcome to bring their own skates. The rink will be closed Christmas Day. Visit www.railroadpark.org/iceskating for season passes. For details, email [email protected] or call 205-521-9933.