Christmas parades bring communities together throughout Alabama

Christmas parades are as much a part of the holiday season in Alabama towns as casseroles during Easter.

It’s probably safe to say only Santa Claus has participated in more of these parades than Alabama Power.

In Alabama Power’s Southeast Division, for instance, employees, with help from Louie the Lightning Bug, were filled with holiday cheer as they headed out in their company trucks for annual Christmas parades in their communities.

The offices that took part included Abbeville, Eufaula, Ashford and Headland.

Eufaula employees really got into the spirit, turning a bucket truck into a rolling Christmas wonderland with lights, garlands, bows and other decorations. Employees from the other offices waved to the crowds as they rolled down parade routes in company pickup trucks. Louie the Lightning Bug was on hand for all four parades.

Tracy Dismukes, Ashford Office manager, said the whole town takes part in the annual parade, as many people arrive with floats two or three hours before the start.

“It gets everybody into the Christmas spirit,” said Dismukes, who has ridden in the Ashford parade three years.

Brooke Goff said Christmas parades are a tradition for Southeast Division employees.

“I just love seeing the kids’ faces light up when they see our truck roll past them,” said Goff, Community Relations specialist, Southeast Division Office. “Everybody who walks or rides in the parade loves it and has a good time. It’s something we look forward to every year.”

In addition to those towns, other communities shared their parade photos with Alabama NewsCenter. Here are some of those images.

Thanks for sharing. Merry Christmas and happy holidays!