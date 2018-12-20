‘Exceptional Experience’ for Birmingham Bowl teams

Players and coaches from Wake Forest and Memphis created memories of a lifetime Thursday, and none of them were on a football field.

The teams participated in fun and games with more than 35 special-needs children and adults from The Exceptional Foundation. The event, called the “Exceptional Experience,” was held at the Sheraton in downtown Birmingham. Participants joined the players in a variety of games, including football toss, putt-putt and bean bag throws.

Fun and games highlight Exceptional Experience at Birmingham Bowl from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“Their parents are going to hear a lot about this,” said Robbie Lee, the athletic director for The Exceptional Foundation. “I’m going to say well into January our guys are going to be brimming and their parents are going to hear about this for weeks to come.”

Alabama Power was the presenting sponsor of Thursday’s event as part of the Jared Birmingham Bowl. Foster Ware, External Affairs manager and Marketing manager of the Birmingham Division of Alabama Power, said this event is a great way for the players to interact with the community during their visit to Birmingham.

“It’s really bigger than football,” Ware said. “They’ll leave Birmingham, experience a city, the rich history that we have, but also a lot of the great work our nonprofits are doing in the city.

Lee said events like today are not just fun, but also serve as a great way to tell others about the work of The Exceptional Foundation.

The Birmingham Bowl Exceptional Experience brought special needs children and adults together with football players playing in the bowl. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Foster Ware, External Affairs manager and Marketing manager of the Birmingham Division of Alabama Power, right, high-fives an Exceptional Foundation member after he sang for the group. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)

“There is always someone out there who has not heard about us that’s in need of our services, and anytime we can put our brand out there and let people know what we are all about and who we’re here to serve, all the better.”

For more information about The Exceptional Foundation, visit www.exceptionalfoundation.org. The Birmingham Bowl will take place at 11 a.m. at Legion Field on Saturday, Dec. 22.