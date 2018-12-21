On this day in Alabama history: Alabama’s first House speaker died

December 21, 1848

James Dellet (1788-1848) was a prominent attorney, politician and planter in early Alabama. Born in Camden, New Jersey, on Feb. 18, 1788, Dellet was raised in South Carolina where he attended college, studied law and began his law practice. In 1818, he moved to Claiborne in Monroe County, Alabama. He continued practicing law and became a circuit judge. Dellet was elected to represent Monroe County in the inaugural session of the state Legislature when Alabama became a state. He was selected to serve as the first speaker of the House of Representatives. Dellet served four terms in the Legislature between 1819 and 1832, and served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1838 until 1845. Dellet retired from Congress because of declining health. He returned to his plantation in Claiborne and died Dec. 21, 1848.

James Dellet was a Whig U.S. representative and an Alabama legislator during the early 19th century, beginning his political career as the state's first speaker of the House in 1819. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of the Alabama Department of Archives and History) James Dellet House in Claiborne, Monroe County, 1934. (Photograph by W.N. Manning, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division)

