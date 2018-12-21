Full Moon’s Half Moon Cookies land on the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Full Moon Bar-B-Que is known for going all out with its proficiency in pork.

But it is also known for the one thing it does halfway.

The Half Moon Cookies have developed their own following at Full Moon. You could say they are out of this world.

The cookies start with an incredible take on a chocolate-chip and pecan classic. But then comes the dip, covering half of the cookie in more chocolate. The full flavor of the Half Moon Cookies has landed them on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.

Half Moon Cookies from Full Moon Bar-B-Que land on 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

You can buy them by the tin-full for your own enjoyment or to give as an Alabama original gift.