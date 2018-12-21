James Spann: Brighter, warmer day for Alabama Saturday

RAW, COLD, CLOUDY DAY: The rain across Alabama has ended, but clouds linger statewide. Add to that temperatures only in the upper 30s and low 40s, and a strong north wind, and this is certainly not a “Chamber of Commerce” kind of day.

The sky will clear tonight, and most communities across north and central Alabama will see a low at or just below freezing early Saturday morning.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be brighter and warmer; with a good supply of sunshine we rise into the mid 50s. Clouds move back in Saturday night, and Sunday will be a mostly cloudy day with potential for scattered showers thanks to an upper disturbance passing over the state. Rain should be light and spotty, and the high Sunday will be in the upper 50s.

BIRMINGHAM BOWL: We’ll have great weather for Saturday’s game at Legion Field (Memphis vs. Wake Forest; 11 a.m. kickoff) — mostly sunny and 50 degrees at kickoff, rising into the mid 50s by the final whistle.

CHRISTMAS WEEK: The weather will be dry Monday and Tuesday with seasonal temperatures — highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Wednesday looks dry as well with a high in the low 60s, along with a mix of sun and clouds. A dynamic weather system will bring rain and storms back into Alabama in the Thursday/Friday time frame; it could be a setup for strong thunderstorms and heavy rain. It’s too early to know the exact impact, however.

WINTER ARRIVES: Winter officially arrives over the northern hemisphere this afternoon at 4:23 p.m., when the sun will be directly over the Tropic of Capricorn. Most can notice the late dawns and early sunsets this time of the year and the low arc of the sun across the sky each day. Be sure to look at your noontime shadow when it returns Saturday. Around the time of the December solstice, it’s your longest noontime shadow of the year. We will see an increasing amount of daylight beginning tomorrow, which will continue through the summer solstice on June 21, 2019.

