A look at what winter has in store for Alabama weather

Winter arrives today, Dec. 21. Historically Alabama winters have featured a mixed bag of weather.

While some winters have featured heavy rain and unseasonably warm temperatures, others have been in more typical winter fashion with bitter cold temperatures, sleet and snow accumulations and everything in between.

An Alabama Power crew works to restore electric service following a surprisingly heavy and widespread snowfall in December 2017. (Alabama Power) A downed power line in the wake of last year’s surprise snowstorm. (Alabama Power) An Alabama Power crew works to restore electric service following last year’s surprisingly heavy snowfall. (Alabama Power) A pair of horned Herefords enjoy the snow last year. (Melanie Merchant Wallace) Snow brought a beautiful change to Alabama vistas in 2017. (Cyndee H. Helms via Facebook)

According to meteorologists, expect nothing different as we close out 2018 and head into the new year. Plus, how will El Nino affect our forecast?

Meteorologist Dennis Washington takes a look at how not only winter, but spring and summer of 2019 shape up for Alabama weather and how you should be prepared. Winter energy efficiency tips can be found here.

Winter weather outlook packs mixed bag in forecast predictions from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.