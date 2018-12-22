Recipe: Eggnog Pound Cake

For my family, nothing quite captures the spirit of the holidays like holiday baking. The entire month of December is spent cooking and baking, and creating treats for family and friends.The weekend before Christmas, we gather for a big candy making party where we make tons of goodies for the coming week.

This year, we’ve added something new to our menu – this absolutely amazing Egg Nog Pound Cake.

I make it with International Delight’s Classic Nog Egg Nog. It’s delicious and made with real milk. It’s seriously my favorite holiday beverage. They’ve also got a Very Vanilla version that’s delicious. And new this year they have two Hot Chocolate drinks that are as simple as heat and drink.

This cake has all the great flavor of egg nog and a hint of nutmeg for that extra kick. The eggnog glaze that you drizzle over the tops just makes it even more delicious.

Just be sure that you’re using at least 12-cup or even a 15-cup Bundt pan with this recipe. Lots of newer ones are only 8 or 10 cups and you want to keep all that batter in the pan and not all over the bottom of your oven. Never fill your Bundt pan more than 3/4 of the way full. If you have extra batter, pour it into a loaf pan and bake for a neighbor. Just a word to the wise.

Eggnog Pound Cake

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Total time: 1 hour and 20 minutes

Serves 10 to 12

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups butter 3 sticks, softened

3 cups sugar

5 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 cup International Delight Classic Nog Eggnog

For the glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons International Delight Classic Nog Eggnog

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees and lightly coat a 12 to 15-cup Bundt pan with baking nonstick cooking spray with flour or grease and flour it.

In a large bowl with a hand mixer or in the bowl of a stand mixer, cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy.

Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition.

Add the vanilla and mix well.

In another bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, and nutmeg.

Add the flour and eggnog alternately, beginning and ending with flour, mix well after each addition.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan, being cautious not to fill the pan more than 3/4 of the way full, and bake for 55 to 65 minutes or until golden brown, just starting to pull away from the edges of the pan, and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Allow the cake to cool in the pan for about 10 minutes, then invert over a platter and turn out. Allow to cool before drizzling with the glaze.

For the glaze: