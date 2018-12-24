Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2018: Innovation stories

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2018: Innovation stories
Innovation is ingrained in Alabama's DNA. (Alabama NewsCenter)

With the start of 2019, it’s a good time to look back on some of the good things that happened in 2018. Alabama NewsCenter has tallied the results in each grouping of stories to see which ones you responded to the most, and we’re sharing your five favorites along with a story (or stories) we wanted to make sure you didn’t miss.

Innovation is constantly taking place in our state. In just the last 12 months, Alabama Power unveiled its first Smart Neighborhood, Shipt continued to surprise as Birmingham’s brightest new economy success story, BIO Alabama made its presence felt, MGMWERX was launched in Montgomery and UAB’s accelerator program propelled startups.

In March, Alabama NewsCenter took its Road Show to HudsonAlpha’s 2018 Genomic Medicine Conference.

Alabama Power, partners unveil first Smart Neighborhood

Smart Neighborhood unveiled in Hoover from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

 

Shipt expansion, Birmingham initiative propel Magic City’s tech sector

Shipt’s Birmingham headquarters expansion ‘catalytic’ for Magic City tech sector from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

 

BIO Alabama releases new video touting successes, connections

 

MGMWERX officially launches operations in Montgomery

Speakers at the “Mission Launch 2018” shared information about how MGMWERX will foster innovation in the Montgomery area. (contributed)

 

Accelerator program propels Birmingham startups to successful launches

Fledging team members COO Steven Robbins (left), Creative Director Zahrah Abdulrauf and CEO Weida Tan found a site for their business at Innovation Depot in Birmingham, amongst other young entrepreneurs. Robbins said that Fledging will launch new products in late August, with plans to debut more products at the end of first quarter 2019. (Fledging)

 

Editor’s choice: Alabama NewsCenter brings Road Show to HudsonAlpha 2018 Genomic Medicine Conference

Alabama NewsCenter’s North Alabama Road Show recorded live at the 2018 HudsonAlpha Genomic Medicine Conference from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

