Alabama statewide home sales up 6.9 percent in November from 2017

Sales: Alabama statewide home sales totaled 4,606 units during November, up 6.9 percent from 4,311 sales in the same month a year earlier. However, November sales were down 5.6 percent compared to 4,880 sales in October. Results were 31 percent above the five-year November average of 3,516 sales. Two more resources to review: Quarterly Report and Annual Report.

For all statewide housing data, click here.

Inventory: Homes listed for sale statewide during November totaled 22,454 units, a decrease of 8.8 percent from November 2017’s 24,631 units, and a decrease of 3.2 percent from October 2018’s 23,200 units. November months of supply totaled 4.9 months, a decrease of 14.7 percent from November 2017’s 5.7 months of supply. However, November’s months of supply increased from October’s 4.8 months of supply.

Pricing: The statewide median sales price in November was $156,857, an increase of 3.2 percent from one year ago and a decrease of 0.2 percent from the prior month. This direction is consistent with historical data (2013-17) indicating that the November median sales price on average decreases from October by 1.8 percent. The homes selling in November spent an average of 93 days on the market (DOM), a decrease of 20.6 percent from 117 days in November 2017 and a 5.2 percent decrease from 98 days in October. This indicator can fluctuate from month to month because of the sampling size of data and seasonal buying patterns.

Forecast: November sales were 468 units, or 11.3 percent, above the Alabama Center for Real Estate’s (ACRE) monthly forecast. ACRE projected 4,138 sales for the month, while actual sales were 4,606 units. ACRE forecast a total of 53,485 residential sales statewide year-to-date, while there were 56,812 actual sales through November.

ACRE’s statewide perspective: While nationwide sales declined 4.5 percent during November, residential sales in Alabama continued to grow. Total residential sales in Alabama increased 6.9 percent year-over-year from 4,311 to 4,606 closed transactions. Year-to-date through November, statewide residential sales are up 7 percent from 53,056 one year ago to 56,769 currently. Home price appreciation in the state continued to climb as the median sales price in November increased 3.2 percent year-over-year from $151,667 to $156,587. The year-to-date median sales price is up 4.7 percent from 2017. Although nationwide inventory levels increased 4.2 percent in November, Alabama’s residential inventory decreased 8.8 percent from one year ago. Low inventory levels were a major factor contributing to rising sales prices throughout 2018. With low inventory, it is not surprising to see homes selling more quickly than in previous years. Homes selling in Alabama during November spent an average of 93 days on the market, an improvement of 24 days from 2017.

NAR’s national perspective: During November, nationwide inventory for existing homes increased 4.2 percent year-over-year from 1.67 million to 1.74 million residential listings. According to Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, “the market conditions in November were mixed, with good signs of stabilizing home sales compared to recent months, though down significantly from one year ago. Rising inventory is clearly taming home price appreciation.”

Click here to view the entire monthly report.

The Alabama Residential Monthly Report is developed in conjunction with the Alabama Association of Realtors and its local associations.